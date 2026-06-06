Russia expects Egyptian president to attend Russia-Africa summit — Kobyakov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Organizers of the Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026, expect Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to attend the event, Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said at a briefing following SPIEF-2026.

"President el-Sisi, as is well known, is a great friend of our president and visits us on a regular basis. We are expecting him on October 28. And I am confident that his visit to the Kremlin as part of our summit will give an additional boost to the development of Russian-Egyptian relations," Kobyakov said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.