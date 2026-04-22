MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The remaining self-preservation instinct tells European Union countries to show a more balanced approach, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"What remains of the EU’s survival instinct dictates a more measured approach," he wrote on X, adding that Europe needs Russian energy to survive.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS that the European Commission (EC) has left out the ban on Russian oil transportation from its 20th sanctions package, proposing that EU countries urgently adopt a reduced version of the document.