MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Lithuania’s military and political leadership continues to militarize the country, creating a hotbed of tension near the borders of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, the press service of the Russian Security Council told reporters.

"Despite economic and social problems within the country, Lithuania's military and political leadership continues to use rhetoric about the 'Russian threat' as a pretext to further militarize the country under the slogan of strengthening 'NATO's eastern flank,' creating a hotbed of tension near the borders of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region," the statement said.

The Security Council noted that on April 11, an official ceremony was held in the Lithuanian city of Ukmerge to present the battle standard to the newly formed 1st Lithuanian Division, as well as to transfer two of the country’s ground forces units - the Iron Wolf brigade and the Zemaitija brigade - under its command.

According to the press service, the decision to establish the division was made in 2023, and the division is expected to reach full operational readiness by 2030. "As part of the program to gradually increase the size of the national armed forces, it is anticipated that the division's total strength will reach 20,000 servicemen by 2030. Approximately 70% of the country’s defense budget is earmarked for the formation, equipping, and maintenance of this unit," the statement noted.