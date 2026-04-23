BELGOROD, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s North battlegroup has destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian field storage sites since the beginning of April in the Kharkov Region, the head of the drone planning and counteraction department of the 11th corps with the call sign Karta told TASS.

"During the combat work of the 11th army corps of the North battlegroup of forces, field storage and unloading points for fuel and lubricants, provisions and ammunition were destroyed. In total, the units of unmanned systems destroyed more than 100 targets in the Kharkov Region," he said.

It is noted that all routes are monitored by aerial reconnaissance, vehicles and robotic trolleys involved in transportation are destroyed immediately after detection. During the escort of automotive equipment or robotic complexes, the units can detect both unloading points and temporary storage facilities. As soon as the coordinates of the targets are transferred to the units of the attack drones, they are hit by high-explosive fragmentation and incendiary ammunition.

Operators of unmanned systems destroy dozens of targets every day. "The elimination of supply logistics makes it possible to leave the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without the necessary support. This undermines their ability to conduct defensive actions," Karta added.