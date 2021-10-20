Two Russian Su-30 fighter jets escort four US aircraft over Black Sea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Two Russian Su-30 warplanes escorted two US B-1B bombers and two KC-135 tanker planes over the waters of the Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"On October 19, 2021, Russian airspace control pinpointed air targets approaching Russia’s state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. Two Su-30 fighter jets from the naval aviation and air defense forces took off to identify the air targets and prevent a violation of Russia’s state border, the ministry reported.

The ministry specified that the Su-30 crews identified the air targets as two supersonic strategic B-1B bombers belonging to the US Air Force accompanied by two KC-135 tanker planes and escorted them over the waters of the Black Sea.

The Ministry of Defense noted that following the turnaround of foreign military aircraft from Russia’s state border, the Su-30s safely returned to the airfield base.

"The flight of the Russian planes was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. A violation of Russia’s state border was not allowed," the ministry stressed.