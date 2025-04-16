NEW YORK, April 16. /TASS/. American Silicon Valley tech billionaires lost a total of about $44 billion from April 2 to 14 amid market instability caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to the newspaper, Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of the Meta corporation (recognized as extremist in Russia), took the biggest loss — $30.7 billion. As a result, his net worth decreased from $216 billion to $185.3 billion.

Chairman of Oracle’s Board of Directors Larry Ellison lost $24.1 billion, while Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin lost $11.1 billion and $10.7 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tesla and social network X CEO Elon Musk, who oversees the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) actually got $26 billion richer, his net worth increasing to $368.1 billion. Despite general market instability, shares of his companies grew in price.

Other victims of Trump’s tariff policy include co-founders of short-term rental service Airbnb Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia, who lost a total of $9.6 billion, as well as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, whose net worth fell from $9.8 billion to $9.1 billion.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. Universal tariffs of 10% came into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9.

On April 9, Trump suspended the individual import duties imposed on some countries and territories for 90 days. The White House explained that during the pause, trade negotiations would take place, during which a "universal tariff of 10%" will be in effect.

Meanwhile, the US President raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125%. Taking into account the previously imposed tariff of 20% for the allegedly insufficient efforts of the governments of Canada, China and Mexico to combat fentanyl smuggling to the US, the total duty on goods from China currently reaches 145%.