Putin briefs Kazakh president about Witkoff meeting over phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. In a phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of his Wednesday meeting with the US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin called Tokayev "to tell him about the progressing dialogue with Washington toward resolving the Ukraine crisis, including the key outcomes of his recent meeting with Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy, in line with the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan."

Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the information as he welcomed steps toward finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, the Kremlin added.

Putin received the US special envoy in the Kremlin on August 6. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had brokered an agreement for holding a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days and that arrangements for a summit were underway already.