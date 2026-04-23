STOCKHOLM, April 23. /TASS/. The Finnish government, led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, has effectively exposed its country to the risk of retaliatory measures from Moscow by allowing Kiev to use Finnish territory to launch drone attacks on Russia, Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish Freedom Alliance national conservative party, said.

"Finland is fully exposed to retaliation from Russia after it allowed its own arispace to Ukranian drones. The Orpo government managed to turn Finland into a target, shifting from a state of peace to a state of war," the politician wrote on his X page.

On April 16, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu reminded Finland and the Baltic states of Russia’s right to self-defense in response to Ukrainian drone strikes.