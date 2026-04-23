Russia’s Su-57E fighter AI capabilities are continuously enhanced — Rosoboronexport

KUALA LUMPUR /Malaysia/. April 22. /TASS/. The configuration of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57E advanced fifth-generation multirole fighter is continuously being improved in terms of its AI capabilities, a spokesperson for Rosoboronexport told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Malaysia.

"The Sukhoi Design Bureau is continuously working to improve the technical design of the advanced multirole Su-57E fighter, including its modern onboard equipment with AI components. These AI components enable highly automated and intelligent onboard systems, providing targeted prompts to the pilot in challenging tactical situations, enabling the fighter to realize its full potential as intended by its designers, in both wartime and peacetime operations," the arms exporter’s spokesperson noted.

He said that the highly intelligent onboard system allows the pilot to quickly receive information via two channels — both audio and visual, with specific recommendations displayed on the aircraft display. "This allows the pilot to make well-informed decisions in time-sensitive situations. Thus, we can say that the Su-57E fighter is an advanced platform that fully delivers the range of capabilities designed into it. It can engage air, ground, and surface targets at any time of day or night," Rosoboronexport emphasized.

Developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau (part of the United Aircraft Corporation of the state tech corporation Rostec), the Su-57E fighter is one of the key exhibits at the Russian display at the DSA exhibition, which is taking place in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev previously stated that the company was ready to supply the aircraft "only to Russia’s reliable partners." The fighter has extensive experience in real combat conditions, including the use of long-range air-to-air and air-to-surface guided missiles in conditions of counteraction against modern enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.