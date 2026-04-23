Searches in Dagestan, 'Eksmo' scandal: latest Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov covered, among other topics, searches in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Dagestan, the scandal surrounding the top managers of the publishing house "Eksmo," and the G20 summit in his April 23 briefing.

TASS has compiled the key statements from the Kremlin spokesman.

On Putin’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the Kremlin today

On energy markets

- Russia continues to export oil, contributing to price stabilization and minimizing the impact of the Middle East crisis on global energy: "We are currently making our contribution to price stabilization and minimizing the impact of the crisis on the global energy sector. Russia continues to supply oil, demand is growing, and the amount of oil on offer on the market is not increasing but, on the contrary, decreasing."

- There are currently no initiatives to change oil production volumes within OPEC+ on the agenda: "There are no other initiatives on the agenda at the moment."

On situation in Dagestan

- The Kremlin declined to comment on the searches in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of Dagestan and the Federal State Budgetary Institution managing land reclamation and agricultural water supplies : "As for the searches, I cannot say anything here. I recommend contacting law enforcement agencies."

- Putin gave instructions to help residents of Dagestan with housing restoration, including housing that is not properly registered; this issue is currently being urgently addressed: "Corresponding instructions based on the results of the conversation with the heads of municipalities have been formulated. They are now being urgently worked out in the government."

On "Eksmo" scandal

- The situation surrounding the top managers of "Eksmo" does not pertain to the agenda of Russian President Vladimir Putin; questions about this would be more appropriately addressed to law enforcement: "This is more a matter for law enforcement agencies. This topic is not part of the president's agenda."

On G20 summit

- Russia will decide who will represent it at the G20 summit closer to the event date: "Work in the G20 is ongoing. A decision on the format of our participation will be made closer to the summit."

On Victory Day celebrations

- The Kremlin will announce which foreign leaders will attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in due course: "We will definitely announce the guests who will join us in celebrating Victory Day in due course."