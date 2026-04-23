EU to never get back €90 billion allocated to Ukraine — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said the European Union’s €90 billion loan to Ukraine is taken from Europeans’ pockets and will not be repaid.

"The EU is finally giving the long-awaited loan to the Kiev thief, and the money doesn’t have to be paid back, because in Brussels’ imbecile logic, it’s Russia who’s going to foot the bill. Enjoy getting played again, Europeans — that’s €90 billion out of your pockets!" he wrote on X.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU Council has completed the procedure of approving the €90 billion funding for Ukraine in 2026-2027. The EU plans that the €90 billion loan allocated to Ukraine for military operations against Russia will be repaid through reparations from Moscow, according to the Council’s statement on approving the so-called "reparation loan.".