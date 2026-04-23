Iranian ambassador to Russia outlines conditions for talks with US

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said any talks with the United States must lead to lasting peace, recognition of Tehran’s legitimate rights, compensation for damages and guarantees against renewed aggression.

"If they want war, we are ready for war. If there are talks, they must be fair and aimed at achieving lasting peace, recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, compensating for damages, [there must be] guarantees against renewed aggression. [In that case] we are ready for negotiations," he told reporters on the sidelines of a reception marking Iran’s National Army Day.