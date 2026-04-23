Iran retains significant military power despite US, Israeli strikes — TV

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. Tehran has managed to retain far greater military power than Washington publicly acknowledges, despite US and Israeli strikes on Iran, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with intelligence reports.

According to the TV channel, by the time the ceasefire took effect on April 8, Iran had retained about half of its stockpile of ballistic missiles and launchers. In addition, the officials noted that while a significant portion of Iran’s naval forces were destroyed, approximately 60% of the Navy's capabilities remained intact, including high-speed attack boats and other small vessels that Tehran uses to control the Strait of Hormuz.

CBS News also pointed out that the Iranian Air Force was not completely destroyed. According to its information, approximately two-thirds of the Iranian Air Force remains operational following the US and Israeli military campaign.

This information contradicts statements by US authorities, particularly President Donald Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who have repeatedly claimed that Iran’s military capabilities have been destroyed.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests. On April 22, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran believes negotiations with the US in Pakistan could resume if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran.