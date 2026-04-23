Iran compiles list of targets in Middle East in case of US attacks — agency

TEHRAN, April 23. /TASS/. Iran’s military has prepared a list of targets to be struck in the event of renewed hostilities by the US, the Fars news agency reported.

According to the report, the list was drawn up on the principle of reciprocity. If the United States or Israel attack the Islamic Republic’s energy infrastructure, Iran would target power plants in Israel and those of US allies in the Middle East. If Washington continues its naval blockade, Tehran would close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and mine the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars also reported that, in response to a potential US ground operation on Iranian territory, Tehran would seek to seize US bases in the region by enlisting the support of the local population and paramilitary groups from the Axis of Resistance.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions.

On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests. On April 22, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that Tehran believes negotiations with the US in Pakistan could resume if the US lifts its naval blockade of Iran.