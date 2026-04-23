LUGANSK, April 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have taken up new lines and positions on the northeastern outskirts of the Rai-Aleksandrovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

According to him, the Russian military are building on their success southwest of Kaleniki in the DPR.

"During the offensive, our soldiers have taken up new lines and positions on the northeastern outskirts of the Rai-Aleksandrovka settlement," he said.

The military expert added that the Ukrainian army command is currently attempting to stabilize the front near Rai-Aleksandrovka. "However, the Russian Armed Forces’ previous fire assault on Ukrainian troops’ positions located at strategic heights significantly weakened the Ukrainian militants’ defensive capabilities," Marochko noted.

On April 18, he told TASS that Russian troops were advancing on the eastern outskirts of the strategically important Rai-Aleksandrovka settlement in the DPR. According to him, the Ukrainian military command regularly transfers reserves of manpower to Rai-Aleksandrovka in the hope of maintaining control over the settlement.