Russia’s counter-UAV systems attract much interest abroad — STC

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Silok and RB-504A-E counter-drone systems, developed by the Special Technology Center (STC), are generating major interest among potential foreign customers, the STC spokesperson told TASS at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international arms and military equipment exhibition in Malaysia.

"This new technology is generating significant interest from foreign countries. Currently, anti-drone defense systems account for a significant portion of the STC’s arsenal. The Silok system has both civilian and military applications and is in demand today, given the heavy drone attacks we are experiencing. The RB-504A-E military system can target military equipment. This means we cover the entire range of drones with countermeasures," noted the company’s spokesperson.

The STC also emphasized that the Russian systems can be considered sophisticated. "All existing analogues of these systems operate differently. A key point is the ability to supply sophisticated systems that detect the presence of drones not only by their radio signals—via radio reconnaissance—but also, for example, by radar detection. Yes, there is a technical advantage here. <...> STC’s many years of experience have translated into sophisticated systems that can cover virtually any kind of facility," the company noted.

The DSA exhibition is taking place in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23. STC products are being showcased as part of the joint Russian exhibit of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec).