One fatality, several casualties: aftermath of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russia

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 154 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

The drones targeted industrial facilities in Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties, including one fatality. There are also casualties resulting from falling drone debris onto the roof of a residential building in Samara, with one person hospitalized.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 154 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 22 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 23 (between 5:00 p.m. GMT on April 22 and 4:00 a.m. GMT on April 23), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, the drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov, and Samara Regions, Crimea, as well as the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Consequences

- Drones attacked industrial facilities in Novokuybyshevsk in the Samara Region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev reported.

- According to preliminary reports, there are casualties, including one fatality, the regional head noted on his Max channel.

- There are also casualties resulting from drone debris falling onto the roof of a residential building in Samara, and one person has been hospitalized.

- A team of the most experienced investigators and forensic experts is working at the scenes of the incidents in Samara and Novokuybyshevsk, where people were injured as a result of the drone attacks.

- The Ukrainian armed forces used an FPV drone to attack a private residence in the Belgorod Region, killing one man and injuring his father, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.

- A facility on the grounds of a company in Nizhny Novgorod was damaged in a drone attack, Governor Gleb Nikitin reported on his Max channel.

- According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.

- In the Voronezh Region, a house and two cars were damaged by falling drone debris.

- According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.