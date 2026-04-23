MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has in fact no interest in Donbass as a region as Zelensky’s office sees it only as a territory that can be "repainted or sold" for some political purposes, Russian senator Alexander Voloshin, who represents the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

The New York Times reported earlier that Ukrainian officials involved in talks on resolving the conflict with Russia had suggested the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass be renamed Donnyland for Ukraine to win US President Donald Trump over.

"In fact, the Kiev regime does not need Donbass. They are ready to do whatever it takes to the region to make sure Russia can’t have it. Ukraine continues turning its own history into an auction sale, which has been going on since 2014. The Kiev regime seems to have permanently crossed the line and is even ready to rename Donbass Donnyland to gain Donald Trump's fleeting benevolence. In Ukraine’s view, it’s just a piece of land, so they manipulate it to achieve political goals, making no secret of it," Voloshin pointed out.

According to him, the Kiev regime does not see Donbass "as its own land, crucial for millions of people, but as a bargaining chip and a colony that can be repainted, renamed and sold when the political moment is right."

"This is where the fundamental boundary lies between the values of Russia and the current Ukrainian state. To Russia, Donbass means living history, industrial pride, and the land of labor and great deeds, which can be neither bought nor renamed on anyone’s whim. This is why Russia is fighting not just for land but for the very soul of Donbass, its people, its memory and its right to stay itself instead of being turned into another political show," Voloshin concluded.