Oil supplied to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline after three-month shutdown

BRATISLAVA, April 23. /TASS/. Oil has resumed flowing through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia after a three-month shutdown, the CTK news agency reported, citing Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

Oil began arriving in the country on Thursday after 2:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Moscow time, or 12:00 a.m. GMT), according to the report.

Ukrainian authorities halted oil pumping to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline on January 27. The Slovak government declared an energy crisis in the republic. Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the country would block new EU sanctions against Russia until the pipeline was restored.