MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has expressed critical views regarding the European Council’s recent decision to approve a new loan to Kiev. He regards this move as a significant step toward the erosion of European sovereignty and the transformation of Europe into a stagnant region.

"In our assessment, the European Council's approval on April 22 of an additional 90-billion-euro loan to the Kiev regime to sustain the conflict in Ukraine marks yet another stride toward the eventual loss of sovereignty by European capitals and Europe's descent into stagnation," Shoigu stated to the media. He further pointed to recent data from Eurostat, noting that Italy's public debt has surpassed three trillion euros, while France's exceeds three and a half trillion, underscoring the financial strain.

Shoigu argued that the new expenditures to support the Kiev regime will impose an extra burden on ordinary Europeans, who are already experiencing significant cuts to pensions and social programs. "The EU's total debt now exceeds 15 trillion euros," he added.

He expressed the belief that ordinary citizens across Europe will ultimately bear the costs of their leaders’ risky policies, which are driven by a tendency to live at the expense of others. "It appears that EU officials are largely indifferent to the welfare of their populations," Shoigu concluded.