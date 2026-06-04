West interested in Armenia’s rare earth resources — Zakharova

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The West and the United States approach Armenia with a mindset of "taking and looting," as they are interested in the country’s rare earth resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The diplomat drew attention to differing views regarding relations between Russia and Armenia. "One can continue living in certain illusions, or one can face reality and see what is actually happening," she said.

"The logic of 'taking away, looting, appropriating, humiliating, and destroying' is unfortunately still alive in the West, and they apply it, including in the Caucasus," Zakharova said.

As an example, she cited the recent visit to Armenia by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "He did not conclude international agreements that would be binding for both sides – otherwise that would imply equality. Certain declarative documents were signed, but at the same time there is an obvious trend, as they put it, toward resource-intensive and rare earth sectors that are of great interest to the United States," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

She stressed that "Russia has offered and continues to offer Armenia mutually beneficial, mutually effective, and mutually respectful cooperation and development of relations in all areas – energy, trade, tourism."

"This is not merely a declaration of intent left on paper, nor is it a PR campaign where people arrive, sign documents, shake hands, then leave and forget about everything," the diplomat said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.