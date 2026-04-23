EU creates mechanism banning exports to third countries in anti-Russian sanctions package

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union has for the first time introduced a mechanism banning exports to third countries for certain goods not allowed for exports to Russia, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

"For the first time, an anti-circumvention instrument will be introduced, allowing for the prohibition of exports of certain goods to third countries that re-export them to Russia," the ministry said on its website.

"The EU remains determined to maintain and increase pressure on Russia," the European Commission said in its statement released today.