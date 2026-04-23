MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup South have destroyed up to 20 enemy ground robotic systems, as well as two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers and three temporary deployment sites near Konstantinovka over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"While carrying out combat missions, FPV drone operators of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division have destroyed up to 20 enemy ground robotic systems over the past 24 hours. On various roads leading to the Konstantinovka settlement, FPV drone operators detected the movement of enemy ground robotic systems. Each robotic system was used by the enemy to deliver materiel, ammunition, control panels, and much more," the statement reads.

Another unmanned aerial vehicle was detected with a repeater on board. "By destroying such targets, Russian unmanned systems operators deprive the enemy of the capability to deliver valuable resources. The enemy loses approximately 40 different robotic systems daily in the Konstantinovka sector," the ministry added.

In addition, the battlegroup’s operators located and destroyed a Ukrainian UAV control center and an enemy bunker, also equipped as a drone control center. The group’s fighters also destroyed three temporary deployment sites housing up to 10 Ukrainian servicemen near Konstantinovka.

Meanwhile, while providing fire support to advancing units near Slavyansk, artillery crews of Battlegroup South eliminated enemy personnel in combat.