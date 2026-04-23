MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. British Prince Harry arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit, the press office of the Kiev Security Forum reported.

"Prince Harry <...> arrived in Ukraine upon the invitation of the Kiev Security Forum," reads a statement on the forum’s page on Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities). He is expected to address the event’s attendees.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, 2020. Since that day, the couple can no longer officially represent the monarch on trips, perform other ceremonial duties, or use the titles His and Her Royal Highness. They moved to the United States and bought a home in Santa Barbara, California. Prince Harry's previous visit to Ukraine was last September.