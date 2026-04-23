MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Entire units of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces have gone missing in the Volchansk district of the Kharkov Region, a source in Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Desperate relatives of soldiers from the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade are searching for entire units of the motorized infantry brigade missing in the Volchansk district," the source noted.

Volchansk is a large populated locality in the Kharkov Region. At the beginning of 2023, approximately 17,000 people lived there. Kiev has transformed the city into a major fortified area with a well-developed network of underground utilities and a powerful defense line along the Volchya River. The Ukrainian armed forces used large industrial enterprises in Volchansk for defense. Fighting for the city began in May 2024. The liberation of Volchansk by troops of Russia’s Battlegroup North was reported on December 1, 2025.