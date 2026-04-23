Trump says Strait of Hormuz ‘sealed up tight’ by US until Iran agrees to make deal

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is completely blocked by the United States and will remain so until Tehran agrees to a deal with Washington.

"We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is ‘sealed up tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a deal!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to the naval blockade of Iranian ports declared by the United States.

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting between the ‘hardliners,’ who have been losing badly on the battlefield, and the ‘moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is crazy!" the American leader added.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. According to the Iranian side, a total of 3,375 Iranians died as a result of US and Israeli attacks over the 40 days of war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, the US leader announced on Truth Social that Washington intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to comply with Washington’s unilaterally announced extension of the ceasefire and will prioritize its own interests.