Anti-Russia sanctions package adopted with no ban on maritime transportation of oil

BRUSSELS, April 23. /TASS/. The 20th package of sanctions against Russia was adopted in a truncated form, without a ban on maritime transportation of Russian oil, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

"The EU has finally adopted its 20th sanctions package. But we are not done. <…> Those taps must be shut off completely, including a full maritime services ban on its oil," he wrote on social media X.

A diplomatic source told TASS earlier about the removal of the key element of the restrictions, a complete ban on the transportation of Russian oil, from the sanctions package. The final wording related to restrictions will be published in the Official Journal of the EU on Thursday evening or Friday morning.

This was also confirmed by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, which, having welcomed the 20th package in a publication on X, called on the EU to "move fast forward to introduce maritime services ban."

Moreover, according to an official statement from the Estonian Foreign Ministry, as part of the 20th package, another 46 shadow fleet vessels have been blacklisted. It also emphasized that Russia's ability to acquire tankers will be limited, and services for icebreakers and LNG tankers will be prohibited.