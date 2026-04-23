EU seeks to put Serbia up against Russia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The European Union is trying to push Serbia into choosing between maintaining cooperation with Russia and pursuing EU membership, a policy the Kremlin says is deeply misguided, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In this case, we can see demands being made that aim to pit Serbia against Russia. Serbia is being placed before a choice: either focus on obtaining EU membership and strengthening ties with the European Union, while cutting all relations with Russia, joining sanctions and so on, or maintain a friendly and pragmatic relationship with Russia while abandoning any EU prospects. This kind of policy is extremely wrong," the Kremlin press secretary told reporters.

He pointed out that each country "makes its sovereign choices, including Serbia." "Those who set forth conditions that trigger enmity are wrong because any country can build relations with all other nations harmoniously in all areas, and do that in its own interests. Notably, Russia has always advocated for all countries to maintain a sovereign position and be guided by national interests," Peskov noted.