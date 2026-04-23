Restricting internet access, protecting interests in Arctic: Putin’s statements

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The government services portal, payment systems, medical appointment booking and other important services must operate without interruption even when internet access is restricted, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the government.

He also noted that Russia is ready to cooperate in the Arctic with all interested countries, but will defend its national interests in the region.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

Restricting internet access

Internet outages in major Russian cities are linked to preventing terrorist threats: "Of course, if this is related to operational work to prevent terrorist attacks, and we know that, unfortunately, we sometimes miss such strikes, and, of course, ensuring the safety of people, our children, loved ones, and every citizen of Russia will always be a priority."

The authorities cannot widely inform people in advance about the forced restriction of mobile internet to prevent terrorist attacks because, in that case, criminals would also adjust their plans: "I understand that when operational work is underway to prevent criminal acts, to prevent terrorist attacks, in this case, divulging this information to the public in advance could interfere with the measure's effectiveness, because criminals also hear and see everything, and, of course, if any information reaches them, they will adjust their criminal behavior and their criminal plans."

Relevant structures should inform people about the reasons for the restrictions after the fact: "At least after the work is completed, people should be informed about what happened."

The government services portal, payment systems, medical appointment booking and other important services must operate without interruption even when internet access is restricted: "Moreover, such technological capabilities exist. They must certainly be implemented."

Arctic

Russia is ready to cooperate in the Arctic with all interested countries, but will defend its national interests in the region: "We are ready for cooperation — not just competition and confrontation, but cooperation — with all interested countries. We will certainly protect and, of course, defend our national interests in the Arctic."

"I would like to stress the growing role of the Arctic region in the global context also, specifically for the environment of the planet, for the global fuel-energy and commodity complexes, for increasing the stability of international trade and logistical ties."

The significance of the northern trans-Arctic route "as the safest, most reliable, and most efficient path is becoming increasingly evident" amid disruptions to global transport chains due to numerous conflicts, including in the Middle East.

Legal assistance, digitalization

The justice ministry must continue to work effectively on the development of free legal aid and the digitalization of the civil registry system: "The work you just mentioned, we will continue it in the future in the same effective manner."

Internet in remote settlements

Access to the internet in remote settlements is extremely important in the context of floods: "Especially when people find themselves cut off from what we could call the mainland."

Providing internet access to rural settlements is a priority; "people in the countryside should not be cut off from the opportunities of technological progress": "On the contrary, they should have more of such new opportunities for a comfortable life, work, education, advanced medicine, or medical care, and for self-fulfillment."