Russian defense sector companies developing despite challenges

SAINT PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Companies of the Russian defense industry continue to develop systemically to ensure the country's defense capability despite sanctions and other challenges, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov said at the opening of the International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt.

"The show will make it possible to demonstrate the capabilities of our defense industry, our industrial plants and developers who, despite challenges, sanctions and obstacles, continue to develop systemically to ensure the country's defense capability and increase the capabilities of our Navy," the deputy minister said.

He expressed hope that the developments presented at the show will be appreciated, including by foreign participants. The deputy minister thanked the St. Petersburg team and counterparts from the Ministry of Defense and the Main Staff of the Navy for their joint constructive work in preparing the show.

"I am sure that today, and in these days, the forum will become a reliable platform for establishing new communications, exploring new projects and new solutions. I would like to wish everyone good, constructive and fruitful work," Karimov said.