Lithuanian Seimas approves expanding military training ground near Kaliningrad Region

VILNIUS, April 23. /TASS/. The Seimas, Lithuania’s parliament, has passed a law approving the expansion of a military training ground near the city of Taurage, close to the border with the Kaliningrad Region, with all lawmakers supporting the measure.

"The training ground will be used for exercises involving the maneuvering of Lithuanian military equipment and tactical maneuvers. Its expansion will allow military exercises to be distributed evenly across the entire territory of Lithuania," the Seimas said in a statement.

The Taurage training ground is set to double in size, reaching 2,334 hectares. The Lithuanian Army currently operates a total of nine training grounds.