Russia faces 32,000 restrictions, sanctions become global norm — Sechin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Sanctions pressure has become global norm, with 32,000 restrictions imposed against Russia alone over past twelve years, Executive Secretary of presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"Sanctions pressure has become norm. Despite initially unlawful nature of restrictions, their use has multiplied over past four years. Over past 12 years alone, 32,000 sanctions have been imposed against Russia across different but interconnected jurisdictions. United States leads with more than 7,400 restrictions, followed by Canada, Switzerland, European Union, Norway, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. In total, more than 50 countries," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.