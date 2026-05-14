Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gromov laid down at Severnaya Verf Shipyard

ST. PETERSBURG, May 14. /TASS/. The new Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gromov that will carry the Tsirkon hypersonic missile has been laid down at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reports.

The keel-laying ceremony was held under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.

The ninth ship in the series was named after former Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Felix Gromov. "Project 22350 frigates have proven themselves to be reliable ships with significant strike, defensive, and search capabilities <…>. They carry all types of existing Navy missile weapons. The Navy’s need for ships of this class is extremely urgent, and existing frigate construction plans and programs will definitely be implemented," Moiseyev said at the ceremony.

The Navy Commander-in-Chief clarified in a conversation with journalists that this frigate, compared to the previous eight laid down warship, will have "considerably enhanced combat power."

Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding and Special Programs at the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Andrey Bogomolov noted during the event that only domestic technologies and materials will be used in the construction of the new frigate.

At the same time, USC Severnaya Verf Shipyard Acting CEO Vasily Volegov emphasized that the company’s primary goal remains the construction of ships for the Russian Navy. "Every weld, every joint represents the painstaking work of our shipbuilders and a contribution to Russia’s naval might," he added.

As part of the ceremony, a keel plate was attached to one of the future frigate’s keel frames, bearing a commemorative plaque detailing the date and location of construction.

About Project 22350

Project 22350 frigates are multirole combat ships carrying long-range, high-precision missiles, including Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. All frigates are standard carriers of Kalibr-NK and/or Oniks cruise missiles, armed with the Poliment-Redut air defense missile system, and the Paket-NK anti-submarine torpedo system. Ships of this project can carry the Ka-27 helicopter.

Project 22350 frigates are designed to perform a wide range of missions in the far-off sea and ocean zones. The ships' armament allows them to provide air defense for other ships, support landing forces, strike various land and sea targets, and conduct anti-submarine warfare.

Currently, three Project 22350 frigates are deployed with the Northern Fleet: the lead Admiral Gorshkov frigate, and two series frigates. The series will consist of ten ships in total.

About Admiral Felix Gromov

Navy Admiral Felix Gromov was born in 1937. In 1955, he joined the Soviet Navy, starting out with the Pacific Fleet. He served for a time in the Strategic Missile Forces. He then returned to the Navy and commanded the cruisers Dmitry Pozharsky and Admiral Senyavin. He was awarded the rank of Admiral of the Fleet in 1996. Until his death, he served in the Office of Inspectors General of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Over the years, Gromov was awarded the Order For Merit for the Fatherland, fourth degree, the Order of Military Merit, the Order of the October Revolution, the Order of Service to the Homeland in the USSR Armed Forces, second and third degrees, as well as medals of the USSR and the Russian Federation.