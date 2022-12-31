Russians to get nine days off for New Year’s holiday

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The New Year’s holidays in Russia will last for nine days, from December 31, 2022 to January 8, 2023, according to the occupational calendar endorsed by a government resolution.

The early January holidays are laid out in Russia’s Labor Code.

Traditionally, two state holidays are celebrated during this period: New Year’s Day on January 1 and Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

According to an opinion poll conducted by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center, the bulk of Russians (80%) plan to usher in the New Year at home.

The majority of those polled (69%) said that they don't have any travel plans for New Year’s. Every fourth respondent (26%) said they would visit another city. The most popular destinations are Moscow and the Moscow Region (14% of those planning a trip), St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region (11%). Tatarstan, Kazan, and the Krasnodar Region in Russia’s south were chosen by four percent each.