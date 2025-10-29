OpenAI may go public in 2027

NEW YORK, October 29. /TASS/. OpenAI may list its shares on the stock exchange in 2027. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources, this potential offering could become one of the largest in the history of the technology sector.

It was noted that the company has reached an agreement with the Attorney General of the State of California to simplify its corporate structure. OpenAI has committed to maintaining its headquarters in California and expanding its presence there. The company has also undergone a restructuring, assigning the non-profit OpenAI Foundation the role of one of the owners of OpenAI Group PBC. OpenAI Foundation will have control over the commercial OpenAI Group PBC and the appointment of board members, and will also be able to block the release of new artificial intelligence models through a safety committee.

WSJ explained that sources consider 2027 the most likely year for OpenAI’s public listing. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously stated that going public is possible, though no specific timeline has been set. WSJ sources also noted that the decision could be postponed or even canceled.