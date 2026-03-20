Russia Northern Fleet’s Admiral Golovko frigate performs torpedo firing in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Project 22350 multipurpose guided-missile frigate The Admiral Golovko has conducted a torpedo firing exercise in the Barents Sea, the Russian Northern Fleet’s press service reported.

"The crew of the Northern Fleet frigate The Admiral Golovko have conducted a torpedo launch in the Barents Sea during scheduled combat training. One of the fleet’s submarines acted as the underwater adversary for the ship," the press service reported.

It specified that the exercise was conducted to test the ship's anti-submarine crew cohesion. They practiced performance objectives in preparing and deploying anti-submarine weapons against a target. Crews of the main command post and combat posts detected the target, maintained contact with, and classified the submarine.

The fleet reported that the torpedo department personnel received targeting information from the sonar complex of the radio-radar unit. Based on the line of bearing and distance to the target, the ship's crew assumed combat course and fired a torpedo without a warhead at the submarine.

After the successful torpedo launch, the practice torpedo was recovered from the water by a torpedo recovery boat and delivered to base. The firing area was closed to shipping, and all safety precautions were observed.