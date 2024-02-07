Russia sees Checkmate jet as basis for joint aircraft design in Middle East

RIYADH, February 7. /TASS/. The Checkmate Su-75 light tactical aircraft may become the basis for the development of a new jet together with Arab countries, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheev said at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"The Checkmate fifth-generation light tactical aircraft was for the first time demonstrated to foreign public at Dubai Airshow in 2021. The open-architecture aircraft is the most vital product for the joint design of prospective airborne complexes in the Middle East," he said.

Checkmate construction makes it possible to adapt it for various missions. An unmanned Su-75 option is planned.