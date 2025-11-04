Creator of Labubu Toys enters top ten of China’s richest billionaires — Forbes

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Wang Ning, the founder of the Pop Mart retail chain, known for its Labubu collectible toys, has entered the top ten richest billionaires in China with a fortune of $22.3 billion, according to the Forbes ranking.

The leaders of the list are ByteDance founder (owner of TikTok) Zhang Yiming with a fortune of $65.5 billion, the head of beverage manufacturer Nongfu Spring, Zhong Shanshan ($58.7 billion) and the head of Tencent (developer of WeChat), Ma Huateng ($52.2 billion).

The top ten also include Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun ($46.2 billion), the head of online game developer NetEase, William Ding ($42.4 billion), the founder of the online platform Pinduoduo and owner of the online marketplace Temu, Colin Huang ($37.9 billion), the founder of home appliance manufacturer Midea Group, He Xiangjian ($27.9 billion), Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma ($25.7 billion) and the head of automaker BYD, Wang Chuanfu ($24.5 billion).

Closing the top ten richest billionaires in China is the creator of Labubu toys, Wang Ning.