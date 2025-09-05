Putin reaffirms Russia’s stalwart stance on Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an unequivocal message to the world community that Russia will not budge in its position on Ukraine, a Russian expert told TASS, commenting on Putin’s speech at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I think quite important signals were sent [to the global community] concerning Ukraine. As such, Russia reiterated its commitment to its course, and also that it is ready and open to talks. The president was quite definitive about this," said Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The expert also noted that along with statements on the Ukrainian settlement, the Russian leader shared his views on the economic situation in the country, saying that he doesn’t share Sberbank CEO Herman Gref’s viewpoint that the country’s economy is facing "technical stagnation."

"He [Putin] has a positive view on the situation in the Russian economy and thinks that the government and the Central Bank are taking proper measures to tame inflation, which, in his words, is harmful," Bystritsky said.

Commenting on the president’s remark that such forums as the EEF should rather focus on the regional agenda than issues related to the Ukrainian conflict, the expert noted that "the key mission of the Eastern Economic Forum is to discuss the economic situation in the region, ways of promoting economic development."

"This is the objective of this event and most of those who gathered there are linked to the economy, being representatives of companies, people doing business with responsibilities in economic affairs in general," Bystritsky added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.