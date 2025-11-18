Su-75 Checkmate fighter to begin bench tests soon — Rostec CEO

DUBAI, November 19. /TASS/. The Su-75 Checkmate fighter will soon begin bench tests, Rostec state corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov stated on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"Developing a new aircraft requires a considerable amount of time, on average, 10 to 15 years. Very little time has passed so far. Aircraft are not born that quickly, children can be born in nine months. Ours is already practically at the flight stage," he said, clarifying it will soon transition to bench testing.

Chemezov added that Rostec continues work on the aircraft, believing "it will be in demand. It is cheaper, with a single engine, and I think its weaponry will be sufficient to handle everything necessary, both for destroying aerial and ground targets. In terms of efficiency, price, and quality, I think it will be quite good."