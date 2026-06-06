Oil prices may rise to $250 under new restrictions against Russian fuel — Sechin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Global oil prices could rise by another approximately $100 per barrel under new restrictions on Russian oil and exceed $250 per barrel, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"If another 7 mln barrels of Russian oil exports are added to the existing 16 million barrels under restrictions, then Mr. Tanaka (former International Energy Agency head Nobuo Tanaka — TASS) is most likely right. Another $100 will be added to the $150-160 level," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.