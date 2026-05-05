Kazakhstan continues OPEC+ work, no plans to leave organization — ministry

ASTANA, May 5. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities have no plans to leave OPEC+, the republic’s Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov said, adding that the country continues to work in the organization.

"Kazakhstan has no such plans, so we continue to work within the OPEC+ framework. The consequences of the UAE’s exit will likely remain to be seen, at this stage work is processing as usual," he told a briefing when asked about Kazakhstan’s work in OPEC+.

The rate of increase in oil production under OPEC+ previously agreed on remains in place for the republic, the official noted. "As far as I know, this is a 10,000 barrel per day increase for Kazakhstan’s share in this process," he added.

The UAE’s decision to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ came into force on May 1, 2026. On Sunday, the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) also announced the UAE’s exit effective May 1. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC, the UAE's state oil company, has said that the country’s decision to leave the aforementioned organizations meets its sovereign interests and is not directed against other states.

On May 3, seven leading OPEC+ countries adhering to voluntary oil production cuts (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, and Algeria) decided to increase oil production in June by 188,000 barrels per day (compared to May levels). This measure is expected to allow countries adhering to voluntary cuts to accelerate the compensation of previously allowed excess production.