Kalashnikov gunmaker supplies Russian troops with upgraded long-endurance recon drone

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 11. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer supplies Russian troops with an upgraded 20-day-endurance Kvazimachta drone in the special military operation area, Kalashnikov Group Director for Exports of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh told TASS on Monday.

"Up to 500 hours [the drone’s capability to stay in the air]. Yes, it can operate for so long. As a rule, there is no need for such continuous operation. As a rule, it operates for 24 hours. That is, it hovers in the air, then an operator brings it down to check if everything is all right and its diesel generator can be replaced or some other maintenance is carried out," the executive said, specifying that the drone was being used in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The drone is always active. It is powered and data is transmitted via a cable. It is assigned with protecting the perimeter or a site. It can also be employed for civilian purposes, for example, for monitoring during mass events, he said.

The Kvazimachta equipment lifting system is designed for the long-term operation of the radio-electronic equipment (the payload) on a high-lift flight platform that represents a copter-type unmanned aerial vehicle. The Kvazimachta recon drone provides video surveillance round the clock in the optical and infrared bands with real-time data transmission to ground terminals and ensures its safe landing in the event of a power failure from a ground source.