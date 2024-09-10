Residents of five houses evacuated after drone attack in Moscow Region’s Ramenskoye

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Residents of five houses in Ramenskoye, located near a house hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), have been evacuated, Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow Region, reported on his Telegram channel.

"I came to Ramenskoye - to the house on Sportivniy Passage, which suffered from the impact of the drone. Here the paneling, partitions between the rooms and window openings are damaged. Supporting structures are intact. A total of 54 apartments out of 102 in the first entrance were affected," the governor wrote.

He added that the blow came to five balconies on Vysokovoltnaya Street. They caught fire, however it did not spread to the apartments themselves. "The fragments of the downed UAV was left on the ground, it needs clearing up. Therefore, for safety, we decided to evacuate the residents of 5 neighboring houses," Vorobyov said.

As he reported earlier, at night the UAV attack hit apartment buildings in Ramenskoye - on Sportivniy Passage and Vysokovoltnaya Street. "All emergencies services continue working at both houses. At around 20:00, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry will inform when it will be possible to get into the apartments. We will try to provide this information earlier," the governor said.