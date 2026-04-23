MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has denied reports that he proposed naming the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass after US President Donald Trump, The Guardian reported.

Asked whether the Kiev delegation had put forward such an idea during negotiations, Zelensky said he had not used that term in the talks.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Ukrainian representatives in negotiations with the United States over the conflict with Russia had allegedly suggested naming the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass Donnyland in an attempt to flatter Trump and win his support in drafting a peace plan.