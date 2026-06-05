Tanzania interested in increasing trade volumes with Russia — president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Tanzania is interested in increasing trade volumes with Russia, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Obviously, Tanzania would like to export more to Russia, and we want Russia to export more to Tanzania," she said.

Russian enterprises contribute to the growth of investment in the country, while the volume of trade has remained fairly stable in recent years, amounting to about $400 mln annually, the president added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place on June 3-6. This year’s theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.