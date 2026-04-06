Kiev’s military used graphite bombs against DPR power grid — defense headquarters

DONETSK, April 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have employed graphite bombs in an attack on DPR power facilities on April 5, according to the DPR defense headquarters. The statement explained that these so-called graphite bombs detonate mid-air, dispersing fine graphite threads that short-circuit high voltage power lines.

It was also noted that the enemy utilized a combined assault strategy, incorporating drone attacks alongside the use of graphite bombs. The Donbass air defense system successfully intercepted 10 drones and shot down an additional six. Despite these defenses, three drones reached their targets, inflicting minor damage to the power facilities.

On the same day, Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes against both of the DPR’s operational thermal power plants - the Zuyevskaya and Starobeshevskaya plants - resulting in power outages that affected nearly 500,000 customers. Power was gradually restored in Donetsk and Makeyevka later that day. DPR leader Denis Pushilin reported that by the morning of April 6, almost all consumers had regained electricity; however, outages soon recurred. The Zaporozhye Region’s Ministry of Energy attributed some power disruptions to systemic issues in neighboring regions' power supply networks.