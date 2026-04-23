MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The AI-equipped drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, which Kiev has begun deploying in the special military operation zone, are underdeveloped, cannot distinguish targets, and are carrying out random strikes, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are developing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems with artificial intelligence software. <…> They will target both military and civilian vehicles, because their AI-powered drones, unfortunately, cannot distinguish between civilian and military vehicles. <…> Regarding our developments: we are actively developing artificial intelligence programming. This is crucial for a drone to be able to distinguish between a tree and a person, camouflage, and netting, and prioritize which targets to engage. In other words, the drone should be able to independently determine the importance of a target for destruction. And all of these systems have already been tested, and they are currently being deployed in our military units," the expert said on the Soloviev Live TV program.

Previously, Igor Potapov, an unmanned systems and electronic warfare expert and spokesperson for the NPP (R&D Company) Design Bureau, told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces are using AI-powered drones supplied from European countries and produced in Ukraine, including against civilian vehicles in Russian regions.