Armenia’s choice between EU, EAEU reaches critical point — Lavrov

KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Armenia will have to make a straightforward choice between membership in the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Kazan.

"Armenia has already passed a bill on accession to the European Union, so the issue is already straightforward," Russia’s top diplomat said. He echoed rhetoric from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian government officials, saying that Armenia will have to make a choice, and do so fast. "Not because we dismiss the choice of the Armenian people. We want to know that choice. Otherwise, Armenia will not be able to put the bill on accession to the European Union into practice and simultaneously stay a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, because the norms regulating these two associations are mutually exclusive," he stressed.