Medvedev touts Russia as global leader in drone warfare thanks to special op

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian troops in the special military operation area have become experts in the combat use of drones, second to none, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said during his meeting with TASS employees.

"It is obvious that we […] have gotten an enormous boost in this area. When it comes to drones, Russia is the top dog. This is an undeniable fact, simply due to recent events. These skills will serve us well," Medvedev said.

He pointed out that no one could have imagined that drone usage would become so widespread before the special military operation.

"War brings about a lot of changes, and things that previously went unnoticed now dominate, altering the very nature of war. It was impossible to predict, despite the fact that, indeed, drones have been around for a while," Medvedev noted.

The politician pointed out that the legendary Katyusha rocket systems and the T-34 tank also appeared in the middle of World War II.

"In other words, the nature of war, the tactics and sometimes even strategy of warfare changed under the influence of technical progress," he noted.

Medvedev believes that, if the hostilities come to a halt, Russia would be well-positioned to "profit from this expertise."

"But [the use of drones] is not going anywhere," he concluded.